Australian Market Sharply Higher

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is sharply higher on Friday, recouping most of the sharp losses in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 just below the 7,500 level, despite the broadly negative cues overnight from Wall Street, led by gains across most sectors as traders bought stocks at a bargain after recent sell-off.

Meanwhile, traders remain concerned over the rising domestic Covid-19 cases. New South Wales reported a new record of 38,625 new cases and eleven deaths on Thursday and Victoria also reported 21,728 new cases and six deaths. Queensland recorded 10,953 new cases, ACT reported 1,246 new cases and Tasmania reported 1,489 new cases.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 113.20 points or 1.54 percent to 7,471.50, after touching a high of 7,484.60 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 113.90 points or 1.48 percent to 7,793.20. Australian markets ended sharply lower on Thursday.

Among major miners, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals are adding almost 2 percent each, while BHP Group is up more than 2 percent, Mineral Resources is gaining almost 1 percent and OZ Minerals is edging up 0.4 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly higher. Woodside Petroleum, Beach energy and Origin Energy are gaining more than 2 percent each, while Santos is adding almost 3 percent. Among tech stocks, Appen is gaining almost 1 percent, Afterpay is adding almost 3 percent and WiseTech Global is advancing more than 3 percent, while Zip is edging down 0.3 percent and Xero is edging down 0.5 percent.

Among the big four banks, Westpac is gaining almost 2 percent, Commonwealth Bank is adding almost 3 percent, ANZ Banking is up 2.5 percent and National Australia Bank are rising 1.5 percent.

Gold miners are mixed. Resolute Mining is losing more than 1 percent, Evolution Mining is edging down 0.3 percent and Gold Road Resources is down almost 1 percent, while Newcrest Mining is edging up 0.3 percent and Northern Star Resources is gaining more than 1 percent.

Shares in API are plunging more than 12 percent after grocery giant Woolworths withdrew its takeover bid for the owner of Priceline pharmacies. API has now agreed to a rival bid from Wesfarmers, which values the company at $764 million.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.718 on Friday.

On Wall Street, stocks showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading day on Thursday following the sell-off seen late in the previous session. The major averages spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before eventually closing in negative territory.

The Dow slid 170.64 points or 0.5 percent to 36,236.47, pulling back further off the record closing high set on Tuesday. The Nasdaq dipped 19.31 points or 0.1 percent to 15,080.87 and the S&P 500 edged down 4.53 points or 0.1 percent to 4,696.05.

The major European markets also moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slid by 0.9 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index tumbled by 1.4 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices moved sharply higher Thursday, lifted by rising unrest in Kazakhstan and supply outages in Libya. Hopes that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus will not significantly impact global oil demand also contributed to the increase in prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended higher by $1.61 or 2.1 percent at $79.46 a barrel.

