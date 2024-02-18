Australian Market Modestly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is currently trading modestly higher on Monday, adding to the gains in the previous two sessions, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 moving to near the 7,700.00 level, despite the broadly negative cues from Wall Street on Friday, with gains in mining stocks amid firmer metals prices. Financial stocks are also moving higher.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 15.20 points or 0.20 percent to 7,673.50, after touching a high of 7,683.30 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 15.80 points or 0.20 percent to 7,921.40. Australian stocks closed significantly higher on Friday.

Among the major miners, Rio Tinto and Mineral Resources are gaining almost 2 percent each, while BHP Group and Fortescue Metals are adding more than 1 percent each.

Oil stocks are mostly lower. Beach energy, Woodside Energy, Santos and Origin Energy are edging down 0.2 to 0.4 percent each. Among tech stocks, Afterpay owner Block is declining more than 5 percent, Xero is losing more than 1 percent and WiseTech Global is edging down 0.3 percent, while Appen is surging almost 5 percent and Zip is adding more than 1 percent.

Gold miners are mixed. Gold Road Resources is losing more than 1 percent, while Evolution Mining and Northern Star Resources are down almost 1 percent each. Newmont is gaining almost 1 percent and Resolute Mining is adding more than 1 percent.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank is gaining almost 1 percent, Westpac is adding more than 2 percent and ANZ Banking Bank is edging up 0.3 percent, while National Australia Bank is edging down 0.2 percent.

In other news, shares in A2 Milk are skyrocketing almost 16 percent after it reported a slight increase in its revenue and profit in the first half of FY24, attributing the rise to growth in its Chinese market products

Shares in Reliance Worldwide are soaring more than 9 percent after the plumbing supplies group reported a drop in profits, but unveiled a new share buyback to help meet its shareholder payout plans.

Shares in Lendlease are plummeting more than 15 percent after it reported a net loss of $136 million in the first half of FY24.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.654 on Monday.

On Wall Street, stocks settled lower on Friday as robust producer price inflation data raised concerns that Federal Reserve may not consider lowering interest rate anytime soon.

The major averages all ended weak, with the downside of the tech-laden Nasdaq more pronounced. The Dow ended with a loss of 145.13 points or 0.37 percent at 38,627.99,the S&P 500 ended down 21.16 points or 0.48 percent at 5,005.57 and the Nasdaq settled at 15,775.65, losing 130.52 points or 0.82 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have moved to the upside on the day. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 surged 1.5 percent, Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 gained 0.42 percent and 0.32 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices climbed higher on Friday, lifting the most active WTI Crude futures to a 11-week high, on concerns about potential supply disruptions in the Middle East. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended higher by $1.16 at $79.19 a barrel.

