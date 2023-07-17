August Hogs the New Lead Month

July hog futures expired at $102.35 on the contract’s last trading day to be settled against the index. The CME Lean hog index was $101.03 on 7/13. The active month futures were down by $0.20 to $1.47 at the close. USDA reported the National Average Base Hog price at $102 flat, up by $2.09.

Pork cutout futures ended the session with $0.40 to $1.27 on the session. The Pork Carcass Cutout Value was down $2.84 on Monday to $112.71. USDA estimated FI hog slaughter for Monday as 449k head. That compares to 460k head from last week and 450k during the same week last year.

Jul 23 Hogs closed at $102.350, up $0.375,

Aug 23 Hogs closed at $94.775, down $1.425

Jul 23 Pork Cutout closed at $111.650, up $0.900

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

