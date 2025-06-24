AudioEye (AEYE) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest close session, AudioEye (AEYE) was up +2.93% at $11.96. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.43%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 4.36% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.92%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of AudioEye in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.16, signifying a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $9.94 million, indicating a 17.31% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.71 per share and a revenue of $41.51 million, representing changes of +29.09% and +17.91%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for AudioEye. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AudioEye presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, AudioEye is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.48. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 28.

Meanwhile, AEYE's PEG ratio is currently 0.66. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. AEYE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.2 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, placing it within the top 19% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

