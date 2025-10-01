AudioEye (AEYE) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

AudioEye (AEYE) ended the recent trading session at $14.17, demonstrating a +2.24% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.42%.

The stock of company has risen by 12.23% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.54%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of AudioEye in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.18, signifying a 12.50% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $10.25 million, indicating a 14.78% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

AEYE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.7 per share and revenue of $40.47 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +27.27% and +14.96%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AudioEye. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. AudioEye currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, AudioEye is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.8. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 30.19.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 59, this industry ranks in the top 24% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

