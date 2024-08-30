Is AudioCodes (AUDC) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is AudioCodes (AUDC). AUDC is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 10.44 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 31.08. AUDC's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.53 and as low as 8.44, with a median of 11.41, all within the past year.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that AUDC has a P/CF ratio of 18.43. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 25. Within the past 12 months, AUDC's P/CF has been as high as 33.75 and as low as 13.46, with a median of 20.80.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in AudioCodes's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that AUDC is an impressive value stock right now.

