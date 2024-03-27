Audiocodes (AUDC) Augments Microsoft Teams Adoption in India

AudioCodes Ltd. AUDC has teamed up with Tata Tele Business Services (“TTBS”) to introduce Smartflo UCaaS, a unified communication solution powered by Microsoft Teams, to enterprise clients in India. Leveraging the AudioCodes Live Platform, TTBS aims to simplify and accelerate the adoption of Microsoft Teams as a comprehensive communication and collaboration tool.



The collaboration integrates AudioCodes Live Platform seamlessly into TTBS' existing infrastructure, enabling efficient delivery of Smartflo UCaaS via Direct Routing and Operator Connect voice connectivity. This integration enhances TTBS' service offering by providing advanced automation tools for customer onboarding and management, along with a suite of voice applications such as contact center solutions, call recording and conversational IVR.



Moreover, TTBS has selected AudioCodes Voca Conversational Interaction Center (“CIC”) to further enrich its services. Voca CIC, a cloud-native contact center solution, seamlessly integrates with Microsoft Teams, offering intelligent call routing, conversational AI, analytics and omnichannel support to enhance customer experience and agent productivity.



This partnership underscores AudioCodes' commitment to expanding its footprint in India's burgeoning enterprise market, where Microsoft Teams adoption is on the rise. By leveraging the AudioCodes Live Platform, TTBS can deliver high-quality, cost-effective UCaaS voice calling capabilities, augmenting the productivity and collaboration of Microsoft Teams users.



Headquartered in Lod, Israel, AudioCodes offers advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It provides a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.



The stock has lost 8.7% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 49.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

AudioCodes currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Based in Finland, Nokia Corporation NOK is well-positioned for the ongoing technology cycle, given the strength of its end-to-end portfolio. Its installed base of high-capacity AirScale products, which enables customers to upgrade to 5G quickly, is growing fast.



Nokia’s end-to-end portfolio includes products and services for every part of a network, which are helping operators to enable key 5G capabilities, such as network slicing, distributed cloud and industrial IoT. Accelerated strategy execution, sharpened customer focus and reduced long-term costs are expected to position the company as a global leader in the delivery of end-to-end 5G solutions. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 9.4%.



Headquartered in White Plains, NY, Turtle Beach Corporation HEAR develops and markets gaming headset solutions for various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, handheld consoles, personal computers, tablets and mobile devices under the Turtle Beach brand.



Turtle Beach is well-positioned to benefit from quality products and enjoys a solid foothold in its served markets. Its headsets are suited for learning and working remotely via video or audio conferencing. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 16%. It has a VGM Score of A.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 17.5% and delivered an earnings surprise of 13.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed datacenter segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200- and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.2% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nokia Corporation (NOK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AudioCodes Ltd. (AUDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Turtle Beach Corporation (HEAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.