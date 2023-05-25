Atrion (ATRI) Declares $2.15 Dividend

Atrion said on May 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $2.15 per share ($8.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $2.15 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $556.38 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.55%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.01%, the lowest has been 0.60%, and the highest has been 1.56%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.24 (n=230).

The current dividend yield is 2.24 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.39%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 307 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atrion. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATRI is 0.12%, an increase of 6.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.79% to 1,463K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management holds 205K shares representing 11.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 191K shares, representing an increase of 7.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATRI by 20.82% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 192K shares representing 10.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 195K shares, representing a decrease of 1.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATRI by 46.72% over the last quarter.

NBGNX - Neuberger Berman Genesis Fund Investor Class holds 130K shares representing 7.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 132K shares, representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATRI by 6.72% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 111K shares representing 6.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 116K shares, representing a decrease of 4.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATRI by 0.54% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 72K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 82K shares, representing a decrease of 14.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATRI by 15.46% over the last quarter.

Atrion Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Atrion Corporation is a leading supplier of medical devices and components to niche markets in the health care and medical industry. Atrion's proprietary products, ranging from cardiovascular and ophthalmology products to fluid delivery devices, are sold to end-users, distributors and other manufacturers worldwide. As a developer and manufacturer of a diverse range of products, Atrion stays on the forefront of technology and manufacturing with products that meet the needs of its targeted markets.

