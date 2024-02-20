ATO Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $114.69, changing hands as high as $115.45 per share. Atmos Energy Corp. shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ATO's low point in its 52 week range is $101 per share, with $125.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $115.35. The ATO DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
