Atlassian to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Atlassian TEAM is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Aug. 6, 2026.

Atlassian projects fiscal fourth-quarter revenues between $1.653 billion and $1.661 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.66 billion, suggesting growth of 19.8% from the year-ago reported figure.

For the fiscal fourth quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NET’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.48 per share, suggesting growth of 51% from the same quarter last year. The consensus mark has been revised upward in the past 30 days.

Atlassian surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise being 21.47%.

Atlassian Corporation PLC Price and EPS Surprise

Atlassian Corporation PLC price-eps-surprise | Atlassian Corporation PLC Quote

Factors to Consider Before TEAM’s Q4 Earnings

The growing adoption of Atlassian’s cloud-based offerings, driven by the ongoing digital transformation of enterprises and the rising popularity of hybrid work environments, is likely to have favored the company’s to-be-reported fiscal fourth-quarter performance. Continued migration from on-premises deployments to the cloud and healthy demand from enterprise customers are expected to have remained key growth drivers.

Strong demand for Atlassian’s core collaboration offerings, including Jira and Confluence, along with increasing adoption of AI-powered workflow solutions such as Rovo and Teamwork Collections, is likely to have acted as a major catalyst in the to-be-reported quarter. The company’s strategy of embedding generative AI capabilities across its platform is expected to have encouraged greater customer engagement and product expansion.

Growing enterprise adoption is likely to have supported the company’s fiscal fourth-quarter results. Atlassian has been witnessing stronger traction among large organizations as customers expand platform usage, standardize on its cloud offerings and increasingly adopt higher-value solutions across multiple business functions.

The continued shift toward subscription-based offerings is expected to have remained a tailwind in the to-be-reported quarter. The company’s recurring revenue model, coupled with expanding cloud adoption and cross-selling opportunities, is likely to have supported top-line growth while improving the overall quality of revenues. Atlassian’s investments in product innovation, AI-powered automation and strategic acquisitions are likely to have strengthened its competitive position during the fiscal fourth quarter.

However, Atlassian’s fiscal fourth-quarter performance might have been affected by softening enterprise IT spending amid persistent macroeconomic uncertainty. Slower customer additions, an increasingly competitive collaboration software market and continued investments in sales, marketing and research and development are likely to have remained near-term headwinds.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Atlassian this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.

TEAM currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies worth considering in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector, as our model indicates that these possess the right combination of factors to exceed earnings expectations in their upcoming releases:

SanDisk Corporation SNDK is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Aug. 5. Currently, it has an Earnings ESP of +4.13% and sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SanDisk’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $34.24 per share, indicating a year-over-year surge of 11,707%. Earnings estimates for the quarter have been revised upward by 5.7% over the past 60 days. Shares of SanDisk have soared 457.3% year to date (YTD).

Western Digital Corporation WDC is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Aug. 5. Currently, it has an Earnings ESP of +3.22% and flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Western Digital’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $3.35 per share, calling for a year-over-year increase of 101.8%. Earnings estimates for the quarter have been revised upward by 3 cents in the past 30 days. Shares of Western Digital have surged 217.5% YTD.

MKS Inc. MKSI is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 5. Currently, it has an Earnings ESP of +2.64% and carries a Zacks Rank #2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MKS’ second-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.93 per share, calling for a year-over-year jump of 65.5%. Earnings estimates for the quarter have been revised northward by a penny in the past 30 days. Shares of MKS have rallied 83.5% YTD.

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Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.