Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. Q2 Loss Rises

(RTTNews) - Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI) released Loss for its second quarter of -$25.10 million

The company's earnings came in at -$25.10 million, or -$0.20 per share. This compares with -$5.56 million, or -$0.04 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.6% to $293.18 million from $288.68 million last year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$25.10 Mln. vs. -$5.56 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.20 vs. -$0.04 last year. -Revenue: $293.18 Mln vs. $288.68 Mln last year.

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