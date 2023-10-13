ATKR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Atkore Inc (Symbol: ATKR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $138.98, changing hands as low as $135.78 per share. Atkore Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATKR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ATKR's low point in its 52 week range is $82.95 per share, with $164.755 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $136.94.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.