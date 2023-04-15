Atco (ACLLF) Declares $0.48 Dividend

Atco said on April 13, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share ($1.90 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.46 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 31, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $30.57 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.22%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 96 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atco. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 9.09% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACLLF is 0.25%, a decrease of 9.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.34% to 6,014K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.17% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Atco is $37.04. The forecasts range from a low of $33.35 to a high of $40.06. The average price target represents an increase of 21.17% from its latest reported closing price of $30.57.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Atco is $5,211MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.99.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LNFIX - QS Global Market Neutral Fund holds 6K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 41.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACLLF by 74.56% over the last quarter.

CFIPX - QS Global Equity Fund holds 42K shares. No change in the last quarter.

TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 139K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 151K shares, representing a decrease of 8.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACLLF by 7.86% over the last quarter.

TWAAX - Thrivent International Allocation Fund holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 2,156.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACLLF by 96.13% over the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund holds 126K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 121K shares, representing an increase of 4.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACLLF by 5.04% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.