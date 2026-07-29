ATAT or ABNB: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Leisure and Recreation Services sector might want to consider either Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (ATAT) or Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR and Airbnb, Inc. are sporting Zacks Ranks of #1 (Strong Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that ATAT has an improving earnings outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

ATAT currently has a forward P/E ratio of 16.47, while ABNB has a forward P/E of 31.08. We also note that ATAT has a PEG ratio of 0.96. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ABNB currently has a PEG ratio of 1.64.

Another notable valuation metric for ATAT is its P/B ratio of 9.04. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, ABNB has a P/B of 12.09.

These metrics, and several others, help ATAT earn a Value grade of B, while ABNB has been given a Value grade of D.

ATAT has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than ABNB, so it seems like value investors will conclude that ATAT is the superior option right now.

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Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (ATAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.