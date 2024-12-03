News & Insights

ATA Creativity Global Navigates Nasdaq Compliance Challenges

December 03, 2024 — 08:28 am EST

ATA Creativity Global (AACG) has released an update.

ATA Creativity Global has successfully regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement, ensuring stability in its stock value. However, the company faces a challenge with its stockholders’ equity, which currently falls short of the Nasdaq’s $10 million requirement. ACG is actively working on a plan to address this deficiency and maintain its Nasdaq listing.

