ATA Creativity Global Gains Shareholder Support at AGM

ATA Creativity Global, listed on Nasdaq as AACG, successfully concluded its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with shareholders approving all proposals, including the re-election of Zhilei Tong as a class A director and the re-appointment of Audit Alliance LLP as the independent auditor. This positive outcome reflects shareholder support for the company’s strategic direction and governance.

