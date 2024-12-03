ATA Creativity Global Gains Shareholder Support at AGM

ATA Creativity Global (AACG) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
ATA Creativity Global, listed on Nasdaq as AACG, successfully concluded its 2024 Annual General Meeting, with shareholders approving all proposals, including the re-election of Zhilei Tong as a class A director and the re-appointment of Audit Alliance LLP as the independent auditor. This positive outcome reflects shareholder support for the company’s strategic direction and governance.
For further insights into AACG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘Stay Away,’ Says Hans Mosesmann About Intel Stock
- Canaccord Pounds the Table on Archer Aviation Stock
- ‘Don’t Let the Law of Large Numbers Scare You,’ Says Top Investor About Nvidia Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.