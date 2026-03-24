ASTS Gearing Up for BlueBird 7 Launch: Can it Drive its Growth Engine?

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS is reportedly gearing up for the upcoming launch of its BlueBird 7 satellite, following the successful introduction of BlueBird 6. These next-generation satellites are designed to deliver 24/7 high-speed cellular broadband coverage directly to smartphones worldwide. These advanced satellites feature nearly 2,400 square feet arrays, which make them the largest commercial phased arrays ever deployed in low Earth orbit (LEO).



AST SpaceMobile is reportedly on track to deploy about 45-60 satellites in orbit by the end of 2026. These commercial satellites in LEO mark a key advancement in developing a space-based mobile network infrastructure. The first-generation satellites feature commercial communications arrays spanning 693 square feet, offering non-continuous service across the United States using more than 5,600 cells within the premium low-band spectrum.



The upcoming BlueBird 7 satellite launch represents a pivotal near-term catalyst for AST SpaceMobile, as it moves closer to commercializing its direct-to-device (D2D) satellite broadband network. The successful deployment could materially strengthen ASTS’ competitive positioning in a rapidly expanding space-based connectivity market.

How are Competitors Faring?

AST SpaceMobile faces competition from Viasat, Inc. VSAT and Iridium Communications Inc. IRDM in the satellite communication space. Iridium operates one of the largest commercial constellations with a mesh architecture of 66 operational Low-Earth Orbit satellites. It offers dedicated commercial global voice and data communications services to both businesses and governments in the United States as well as globally. Iridium has been making solid investments to boost its technology infrastructure. It aims to launch satellite services for D2D and satellite-based personal communication devices.



Viasat is ramping up investments in the development of its revolutionary ViaSat-3 broadband communications platform, which will have nearly 10 times the bandwidth capacity of ViaSat-2. The ViaSat-3 platform will help to form a global broadband network with sufficient network capacity to allow better consumer choices with an affordable, high-quality, high-speed Internet and video streaming service. Viasat can become a credible challenger for ASTS in the satellite connectivity space in India’s market. In late 2024, Viasat collaborated with BSNL, a telecommunication service provider in India, to successfully demonstrate D2D satellite services.

ASTS’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

AST SpaceMobile has gained 209.7% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 48.6%



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, AST SpaceMobile trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 109.14, well above the industry tally of 4.96.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AST SpaceMobile’s earnings for 2026 has moved down 35.1% over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AST SpaceMobile currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Viasat Inc. (VSAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.