AstraZeneca: SBLA For Enhertu, Pertuzumab Combination Granted Priority Review In The US

September 24, 2025 — 07:26 am EDT

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo's supplemental Biologics License Application for Enhertu in combination with pertuzumab has been accepted and granted Priority Review in the US for the first-line treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer. The sBLA is based on data from the DESTINY-Breast09 Phase III trial. The FDA action date for their regulatory decision, is anticipated during the first quarter of 2026.

The sBLA is being reviewed under the Real-Time Oncology Review programme. RTOR allows the FDA to review components of an application before submission of the complete application.

