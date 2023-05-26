News & Insights

AstraZeneca Reports Positive Results From DUO-E Phase III Trial - Quick Facts

May 26, 2023

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L, AZN) said positive high-level results from the DUO-E Phase III trial showed Imfinzi in combination with platinum-based chemotherapy followed by either Imfinzi plus Lynparza or Imfinzi alone as maintenance therapy both showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival compared to standard-of-care chemotherapy alone in patients with newly diagnosed advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer. Overall survival data were immature at the time of the analysis however, a favourable trend was observed for both treatment regimens, the company said.

AstraZeneca noted that the safety and tolerability profile of Imfinzi plus chemotherapy and of Imfinzi in combination with Lynparza was broadly consistent with that observed in prior clinical trials.

Susan Galbraith, Executive Vice President, Oncology R&D, AstraZeneca, said: "These DUO-E data demonstrate for the first time the power of combining immunotherapy and a PARP inhibitor to provide meaningful clinical improvements for patients with endometrial cancer."

