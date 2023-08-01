Astrazeneca plc - ADR (AZN) Declares $0.46 Dividend

Astrazeneca plc - ADR said on July 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.46 per share ($0.93 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.98 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of August 10, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of August 11, 2023 will receive the payment on September 11, 2023.

At the current share price of $71.70 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.30%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.65%, the lowest has been 1.23%, and the highest has been 5.40%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.91 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.58 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.61. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2182 funds or institutions reporting positions in Astrazeneca plc - ADR. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 1.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AZN is 0.77%, an increase of 1.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.15% to 872,801K shares. The put/call ratio of AZN is 1.21, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.08% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Astrazeneca plc - ADR is 80.36. The forecasts range from a low of 38.77 to a high of $115.17. The average price target represents an increase of 12.08% from its latest reported closing price of 71.70.

The projected annual revenue for Astrazeneca plc - ADR is 47,467MM, an increase of 6.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.66.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 58,818K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 68,592K shares, representing a decrease of 16.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZN by 18.31% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 52,655K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54,606K shares, representing a decrease of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZN by 86.23% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 45,390K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,987K shares, representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZN by 1.62% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 38,129K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,798K shares, representing a decrease of 7.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZN by 8.40% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 27,181K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,870K shares, representing a decrease of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZN by 9.67% over the last quarter.

Astrazeneca Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AstraZeneca plc is a British-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company with its headquarters at the Cambridge Biomedical Campus in Cambridge, England.

Additional reading:

