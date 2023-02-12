AstraZeneca (AZN) Declares $0.98 Dividend

AstraZeneca said on February 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.98 per share ($1.97 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 23, 2023 will receive the payment on March 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.98 per share.

At the current share price of $68.88 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.86%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.12% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for AstraZeneca is $75.85. The forecasts range from a low of $40.94 to a high of $111.59. The average price target represents an increase of 10.12% from its latest reported closing price of $68.88.

The projected annual revenue for AstraZeneca is $47,467MM, an increase of 7.03%. The projected annual EPS is $7.66, an increase of 260.45%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2102 funds or institutions reporting positions in AstraZeneca. This is an increase of 69 owner(s) or 3.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AZN is 0.72%, a decrease of 5.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.18% to 897,373K shares. The put/call ratio of AZN is 1.52, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 75,385K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 85,920K shares, representing a decrease of 13.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZN by 5.47% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 52,247K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,298K shares, representing an increase of 7.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZN by 5.03% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 45,614K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,814K shares, representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZN by 10.54% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 40,326K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,383K shares, representing an increase of 2.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZN by 9.02% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 27,087K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,417K shares, representing an increase of 17.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AZN by 10.37% over the last quarter.

Astrazeneca Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AstraZeneca plc is a British-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company with its headquarters at the Cambridge Biomedical Campus in Cambridge, England.

