Astera Labs vs. CoreWeave: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Astera Labs provides critical connectivity hardware for AI data centers with high net margins and a debt-free balance sheet.

CoreWeave operates a massive AI-focused cloud infrastructure platform with rapid revenue growth and deep partnerships with industry leaders.

Which semiconductor-linked stock offers the better balance of growth and financial stability for your 2026 portfolio?

10 stocks we like better than Astera Labs ›

The rapid expansion of artificial intelligence infrastructure has forced investors to choose between specialized hardware providers like Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) and massive cloud platforms like CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) for their portfolios.

Astera Labs designs high-speed connectivity chips that eliminate data bottlenecks in modern data centers. CoreWeave provides the specialized cloud compute power necessary to train and deploy advanced generative AI models. Both companies are scaling quickly, but offer very different levels of profitability and financial risk for everyday investors.

The case for Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a key provider of connectivity solutions in the semiconductor stock landscape. The company sells specialized hardware to major hyperscalers and AI accelerator vendors, relying on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing for manufacturing. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, as three customers account for nearly 86% of total revenue.

In 2025, revenue reached nearly $852.5 million, representing growth of roughly 115% over the previous year. The company reported net income of approximately $219 million during this period, resulting in a net margin of nearly 26%. This shift to profitability highlights the significant demand for its connectivity products as data centers scale their AI capabilities.

The company reported a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.0x, which measures total debt relative to shareholder equity. Its current ratio, a measure of whether a company can cover short-term debts with its short-term assets, was approximately 10.2x.

Note that stock-based compensation accounted for roughly 50.1% of operating cash flow, inflating reported cash generation, since SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

The case for CoreWeave

CoreWeave provides a cloud platform purpose-built for intensive generative AI workloads such as model training and inference. The company maintains critical long-term service agreements with Microsoft and OpenAI to power their research and enterprise services. Its infrastructure relies heavily on procuring Nvidia GPUs, which serve as the primary engine of its high-performance cloud offerings.

In 2025, revenue reached nearly $5.1 billion, representing growth of roughly 168% over the prior year. The company reported a net loss of approximately $1.2 billion for the period, reflecting a net margin of roughly -22.7%. While revenue has scaled quickly, the business continues to generate significant losses as it aggressively expands its data center footprint.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the company reported a debt-to-equity ratio of nearly 6.8x. Its current ratio was approximately 0.5x, suggesting potential challenges in covering short-term liabilities with short-term assets.

Note that stock-based compensation accounted for roughly 20.6% of operating cash flow, inflating reported cash generation, since SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

Risk profile comparison

Astera Labs faces significant revenue concentration, with a single end customer accounting for over 70% of its total sales. The company is also dependent on a sole-source manufacturing relationship with TSMC, which exposes it to geopolitical risks in Taiwan. Furthermore, it competes against established giants such as Broadcom, Marvell, and Credo, which have greater financial resources and market presence.

CoreWeave is currently managing federal securities fraud class action lawsuits alleging that it misled investors regarding infrastructure delays and operational risks. The company remains entirely dependent on Nvidia for its GPU supply, making any supply chain disruption a material threat to its operations. Additionally, Meta Platforms could emerge as a direct competitor in the cloud infrastructure space, potentially impacting CoreWeave's long-term market position.

Valuation comparison

CoreWeave currently trades at a significantly lower sales multiple than Astera Labs, though the latter offers established profitability and a much stronger balance sheet.

Metric Astera Labs CoreWeave Forward P/E 93.5x 23.3x P/S ratio 56.8x 7.5x

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Both of these companies face competition from larger businesses in serving a growing AI infrastructure market. While Astera Labs is more expensive, I would favor it over CoreWeave.

CoreWeave is reporting explosive revenue growth, but it’s coming at a high cost. Assuming the consensus analyst estimate is right, the company could see its revenue soar from $5 billion in 2025 to $40 billion in 2028. However, buying Nvidia GPUs is a massive capital commitment, which has wiped out free cash flow. Analysts expect CoreWeave to report huge losses in free cash flow generation through 2028.

Astera Labs also faces risks with customer concentration and competition from larger networking suppliers. But it is winning its share of business, with revenue more than doubling over the past year.

Importantly, it is already highly profitable, generating $343 million in free cash flow from $1 billion in revenue on a trailing 12-month basis. It should continue to generate healthy cash flow as it broadens its product portfolio.

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John Ballard has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Broadcom, Marvell Technology, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends Astera Labs. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.