Astera Labs Rides on Strong Scorpio Demand: What Lies Ahead?

Astera Labs ALAB is riding on strong demand for its Scorpio product family, which has become a significant driver of its revenue growth. The Scorpio family, comprising the P-Series and X-Series, is designed to address the increasing complexity of AI infrastructure and scale-up networking.



In the fourth quarter of 2025, Scorpio P-Series exceeded its target of contributing 10% of revenue for the year, and the company anticipates further growth in 2026 as it ramps up shipments to additional hyperscalers for next-generation AI platforms. ALAB announced that two additional major hyperscalers have adopted the Scorpio P-Series for their next-generation AI platforms, with production expected to increase in the second half of 2026. This expansion of the customer base is expected to drive meaningful revenue growth in 2027, as these new hyperscalers scale their deployments.



The company is also preparing for the high-volume production ramp of the Scorpio X-Series in the second half of 2026, which will further bolster its position in the scale-up networking market. The X-Series has already garnered interest from more than 10 customers, with initial shipments expected to support new customer platforms in late 2026 and volume ramps projected for 2027.



The market opportunity for AI connectivity solutions, including Scorpio, is expected to grow significantly, with the served addressable market projected to expand by more than 10x to $25 billion over the next five years. Hyperscalers are increasingly adopting Scorpio solutions for their next-generation AI platforms, which will drive further growth. Astera Labs expects first-quarter 2026 revenues between $286 million and $297 million.

ALAB Faces Stiff Competition

ALAB is facing stiff competition from other industry players like Marvell Technology MRVL and Credo Technology CRDO. Both Marvell Technology and Credo Technology are making strong efforts in the connectivity space.



Marvell Technology’s expanding portfolio has been noteworthy. In March 2026, the company announced the expansion of its multi-generational ZR/ZR+ and coherent DSP technology portfolio. It also introduced the industry’s first 1.6T ZR/ZR+ data center interconnect pluggable and 2nm coherent DSPs featuring media access control security to scale AI data center connectivity securely.



Credo Technology is expanding its portfolio through acquisitions. In March 2026, the company announced that it had acquired CoMira Solutions. This addition improves its portfolio with advanced link layer, error correction and security semiconductor IP to speed up next-generation AI connectivity solutions. This move boosts Credo Technology’s scale-up and scale-out architectures across protocols like Ethernet and PCIe. It also expands its capabilities in high-performance computing, networking and energy-efficient data infrastructure.

ALAB’s Share Price Performance, Valuation, and Estimates

ALAB shares have plunged 29% in the year-to-date period, underperforming the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s decline of 6.1%. The Zacks Internet - Software industry has decreased 18.2% in the same time frame.

ALAB Stock's Performance



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ALAB stock is trading at a premium, with a forward 12-month Price/Sales of 13.9X compared with the Internet - Software industry’s 3.64X. ALAB has a Value Score of F.

ALAB's Valuation



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.39 per share, which has remained unchanged over the past 30 days. This suggests 29.89% year-over-year growth.

Astera Labs, Inc. Price and Consensus

Astera Labs, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Astera Labs, Inc. Quote

Astera Labs currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.