Astellas Pharma Announces Collaboration With Mass General Brigham

(RTTNews) - Astellas Pharma Inc. (ALPMY, ALPMY) said that it has reached a strategic collaboration with Mass General Brigham that is focused on translational medicine and early development to establish an integrated approach to scientific advancement and clinical expertise.

The company stated that the five-year collaboration will focus on oncology, rare disease, and cell and gene therapies.

Astellas noted that the collaboration will leverage Mass General Brigham's clinical and research expertise, and capabilities including clinical data and human-derived cell models.

