Astec Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 Per Share

Astec Industries announced a quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share, payable on March 31, 2025.

Astec Industries, Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share, scheduled to be paid on or about March 31, 2025, to shareholders on record as of March 10, 2025. The company specializes in manufacturing equipment for asphalt road building, aggregate processing, and concrete production, operating in two main segments: Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. For more details, interested parties are encouraged to visit their website and social media channels.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share, indicating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividend payment reinforces the financial stability and profitability of Astec Industries, which can positively influence investor confidence.

By announcing a specific payment date and record date, the company provides transparency and clarity for shareholders regarding their dividends.

The press release highlights the company’s core business operations, which could attract potential investors interested in the specialized equipment market.

The declared quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share may indicate limited financial flexibility, potentially reflecting challenges in revenue growth or profitability.

What is the quarterly dividend declared by Astec Industries?

Astec Industries declared a quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share.

When will the dividend be paid to shareholders?

The dividend will be paid on or about March 31, 2025.

What is the record date for the dividend payment?

The record date for the dividend payment is March 10, 2025.

What are the main business segments of Astec Industries?

Astec Industries operates in two segments: Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions.

Where can I find more information about Astec Industries?

More information is available on their website at astecindustries.com and their social media platforms.

We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of $ASTE stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.13 per share. The dividend is to be paid on or about March 31, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 10, 2025.





Astec is a manufacturer of specialized equipment for asphalt road building, aggregate processing and concrete production. Astec's manufacturing operations are divided into two primary business segments: Infrastructure Solutions that includes road building, asphalt and concrete plants, thermal and storage solutions; and Materials Solutions that includes our aggregate processing equipment.





