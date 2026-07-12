AST SpaceMobile Has a Time-Sensitive Opportunity Worth Acting On Now

Key Points

FCC approval and new satellite launches mean that AST is transitioning from a concept to a potential revenue-generating business.

Collaborations with AT&T and Verizon reduce commercialization risk by allowing AST to extend existing cellular networks.

The company still faces challenges with satellite deployment and fierce competition.

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For years, AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) was a great story with almost nothing to show for it. It had a plan to beam broadband straight to an ordinary, unmodified smartphone from space. In 2026, the story is finally becoming an operating business, and that shift from promise to proof is exactly what makes this moment worth studying now rather than after the fact.

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Why the clock matters for AST SpaceMobile right now

The reason I'd pay attention to this ticker today comes down to timing. In May, the FCC authorized the company to run commercial SpaceMobile Service in the United States, clearing the single biggest regulatory hurdle standing between it and paying customers. Then, in June, AST SpaceMobile launched three more of its BlueBird satellites, the large arrays that do the actual work of connecting to phones on the ground. The company aims to have roughly 45 satellites in orbit in 2026, with more than 20 additional units already in production.

A handful of satellites can only offer connectivity in brief, intermittent windows. It takes a critical mass of them circling the globe before coverage becomes continuous enough to sell as a real service. Crossing that threshold is what 2026 is about, and it's why the next couple of quarters are more consequential than any single earnings report.

The partners de-risking the story

AST SpaceMobile isn't trying to build a phone network from scratch, which I think is the underrated part of the setup. It plugs into existing carriers. Its authorization lets it use premium low-band spectrum in coordination with strategic partners, including AT&T (NYSE: T) and Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), plus the FirstNet public-safety network that first responders rely on. Letting satellites fill the dead zones where cell towers can't reach -- remote highways, disaster areas, open water -- is a genuinely useful problem to solve, and having national carriers already committed lowers the odds that AST will build something nobody wants.

The risks that could break the thesis

Here's the honest counterweight, because this is not a safe stock. AST SpaceMobile still generates very little revenue against a market value in the tens of billions, so investors are paying today for results that are mostly still in the future. Reaching full global coverage will require many more launches, and building satellites is expensive. The company has repeatedly raised cash by issuing new shares, diluting existing owners. Launches can slip, hardware can fail, and Starlink's direct-to-cell effort is racing for the same customers. Any one of those could stall the story.

"Acting now" doesn't have to mean buying with both hands. To me, it means recognizing that AST SpaceMobile is at a rare inflection -- the window where a speculative concept either becomes a working network or doesn't -- and doing your homework before the outcome is obvious to everyone.

For investors comfortable with real risk of loss, a small, deliberate position sized for volatility makes more sense than chasing the stock on the next headline. The opportunity is time-sensitive, and that cuts in both directions.

Should you buy stock in AST SpaceMobile right now?

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Micah Zimmerman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AST SpaceMobile. The Motley Fool recommends Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.