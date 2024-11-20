AST SpaceMobile CEO Engages in Financial Planning

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

The latest announcement is out from AST SpaceMobile ( (ASTS) ).

Abel Avellan, CEO of AST SpaceMobile, engaged in a financial transaction for personal planning through a variable prepaid forward contract, involving no sale of his shares. This non-dilutive move, covering just 3.2% of his holdings, underscores his long-term commitment to the company. Avellan retains voting rights and benefits from potential stock price increases, signaling confidence in AST SpaceMobile’s prospects.

