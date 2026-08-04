Assurant Inc Q2 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Assurant Inc (AIZ) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $298.6 million, or $5.95 per share. This compares with $235.3 million, or $4.56 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Assurant Inc reported adjusted earnings of $321.9 million or $6.41 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.4% to $3.454 billion from $3.158 billion last year.

Assurant Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $298.6 Mln. vs. $235.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.95 vs. $4.56 last year. -Revenue: $3.454 Bln vs. $3.158 Bln last year.

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