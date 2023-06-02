Asseco Poland SA. - ADR (ASOZY) Declares $0.84 Dividend

Asseco Poland SA. - ADR said on May 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $0.84 per share. Previously, the company paid $0.76 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023 will receive the payment on July 13, 2023.

At the current share price of $15.28 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.52%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Asseco Poland SA. - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 11.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASOZY is 0.02%, a decrease of 90.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.07% to 1,527K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 707K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 732K shares, representing a decrease of 3.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASOZY by 0.73% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 430K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 432K shares, representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASOZY by 1.92% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 218K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 210K shares, representing an increase of 3.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASOZY by 4.75% over the last quarter.

VEURX - Vanguard European Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 110K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 102K shares, representing an increase of 7.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASOZY by 2.05% over the last quarter.

VT - Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares holds 26K shares. No change in the last quarter.

