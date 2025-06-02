ASP Isotopes Announces Pricing Of Underwritten Registered Direct Offering

(RTTNews) - ASP Isotopes (ASPI) announced the pricing of an underwritten registered direct offering of 7,518,797 shares of its common stock at a price of $6.65 per share to a single fundamental institutional investor. The gross proceeds, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $50.0 million. The offering is expected to close on or about June 3, 2025.

The company said the net proceeds are expected to be used for general corporate purposes, as well as funding the disbursement to Renergen under bridge loan agreement with Renergen.

