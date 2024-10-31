ASP Isotopes announces common stock offering, no amount given

ASP Isotopes (ASPI) announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock. All of the shares in the offering are to be sold by ASP Isotopes. Canaccord Genuity is acting as sole bookrunner for the proposed offering.

