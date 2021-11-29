ASND Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (Symbol: ASND) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $141.04, changing hands as low as $140.86 per share. Ascendis Pharma A/S shares are currently trading down about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ASND shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ASND's low point in its 52 week range is $109.36 per share, with $183.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $141.19.

