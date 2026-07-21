ASML Shares Slide: What Investors Need to Know

Key Points

ASML stock dropped despite an earnings beat.

AI spending concerns and a high valuation have left investors worried.

10 stocks we like better than ASML ›

ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) recently delivered strong quarterly earnings that surpassed expectations, but those results didn't translate into share-price gains. The company's stock declined 3% from its earnings release on July 15 through July 17.

This makes ASML one of several semiconductor companies to experience a pullback, and it faces similar issues to other companies at the forefront of the AI build-out.

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Why ASML shares slid

Part of ASML's dip is profit-taking, as it has been on a fantastic run in 2026. It's up 63% on the year due to AI infrastructure spending. ASML makes complex photolithography machines that are essential to manufacturing the most advanced AI chips, so it benefits from hyperscalers' spending of hundreds of billions of dollars on data centers.

However, investors have become more concerned about how sustainable these capital expenditures are and if AI will generate enough revenue to justify the cost. Semiconductor stocks are largely priced with the expectation of rapid growth, and that includes ASML, which is trading at 40 times forward earnings. Any slowdown in infrastructure spending would likely have an outsize impact on these expensive chip stocks.

The PHLX Semiconductor Index fell 8% over the same July 15 to July 17 period when ASML slid 3%. It's the same story across the entire industry. Valuations are stretched, and investors aren't sure how long the trend of explosive earnings growth will continue.

Is now a good time to invest in ASML?

There's a lot to like about ASML. It's a crucial supplier of semiconductor equipment and effectively has a monopoly on the extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines used in the production of cutting-edge chips.

Net sales increased 21% year over year to 9.3 billion euros in the second quarter of ASML's fiscal 2026. It also raised full-year guidance to between 43 billion and 45 billion euros, a solid increase from previous expectations of 36 billion to 40 billion.

But this isn't a buy-the-dip opportunity. If you invest in ASML right now, you're buying a company that has already appreciated significantly and trades at a premium. On a price-to-forward-earnings basis, it's more expensive than Nvidia, Broadcom, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The cost and complexity of ASML's machines also limit how quickly its earnings can grow. Its top EUV lithography machines can cost upward of $400 million and weigh over 150 tons, a far cry from a GPU or CPU.

At its current valuation, ASML wouldn't be my first choice among AI stocks. It's part of my portfolio, and I've been happy with its results, but I now consider it more of a hold than a buy.

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Lyle Daly has positions in ASML, Broadcom, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML, Broadcom, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.