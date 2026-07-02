ASML (ASML) Stock Moves -3.97%: What You Should Know

ASML (ASML) ended the recent trading session at $1,769.89, demonstrating a -3.97% change from the preceding day's closing price. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.14%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.8%.

Shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers witnessed a gain of 6.76% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 5.47%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of ASML in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 15, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $7.98, showcasing a 75.38% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $10.28 billion, reflecting a 17.83% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $36.62 per share and revenue of $45.35 billion, indicating changes of +31.02% and +22.67%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ASML. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.29% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, ASML holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, ASML is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 50.33. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 44.57 for its industry.

It's also important to note that ASML currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.4. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.35.

The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.