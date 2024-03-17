Asian Markets Trade Mixed

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are trading mixed on Monday, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street on Friday, as traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves and look ahead to the U.S. central bank's monetary policy meeting this week. While the US Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, traders will look to the accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for rates. Asian markets closed mostly lower on Friday.

Recent hotter-than-expected inflation readings have reduced optimism that the Fed's first rate cut may come in June. According to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, the probability of the Fed leaving rates unchanged at its June meeting has climbed to 43.3 percent from 25 percent.

The Australian stock market is slightly lower in choppy trading on Monday, adding to the losses in the previous two sessions, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying below the 7,700.00 level, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street on Friday, as traders remain cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia's monetary policy meeting this week, where the RBA is widely expected to maintain its hawkish stance.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 7.00 points or 0.09 percent to 7,663.30, after hitting a low of 7,642.00 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 9.20 points or 0.12 percent to 7,914.60. Australian stocks closed notably lower on Friday.

Among the major miners, Rio Tinto and Mineral Resources are edging up 0.3 to 0.5 percent each, while Fortescue Metals is losing more than 1 percent. BHP Group is flat.

Oil stocks are mixed. Beach energy is gaining more than 1 percent. Origin Energy and Woodside Energy are losing almost 1 percent each, while Santos is edging down 0.1 percent. Among tech stocks, Afterpay owner Block and Xero are losing almost 1 percent, while Appen is surging more than 7 percent, Zip is gaining more than 5 percent and WiseTech Global is edging up 0.4 percent.

Gold miners are higher. Gold Road Resources is gaining more than 1 percent. Northern Star Resources and Evolution Mining are edging up 0.1 to 0.5 percent each, while Newmont and Resolute Mining are adding more than 1 percent each.

Among the big four banks, Westpac is losing almost 1 percent, while ANZ Banking and National Australia Bank are edging down 0.3 percent each. Commonwealth Bank is edging up 0.2 percent.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.657 on Monday.

The Japanese stock market is trading sharply higher on Monday, recouping the losses in the previous session. The benchmark Nikkei 225 is surging more than 2 percent to above the 39,500 level, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street on Friday, with gains across most sectors led by index heavyweights and technology stocks.

Traders are also looking ahead to the Bank of Japan's monetary policy meeting this week for any possible changes in monetary policy.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index closed the morning session at 39,521.43, up 813.79 points or 2.10 percent, after touching a high of 39,612.94 earlier. Japanese shares ended modestly lower on Friday.

Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is gaining almost 1 percent and Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is adding more than 4 percent. Among automakers, Honda is gaining almost 3 percent and Toyota is adding more than 2 percent.

In the tech space, Screen Holdings is gaining more than 3 percent, while Advantest and Tokyo Electron are advancing almost 3 percent each.

In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial are gaining almost 2 percent each, while Mizuho Financial is adding more than 1 percent.

The major exporters are higher. Canon and Mitsubishi Electric are gaining more than 1 percent each, while Panasonic is edging up 0.4 percent and Sony is adding almost 2 percent.

Among other major gainers, Rakuten Group is soaring almost 8 percent, Nissan Motor is surging more than 5 percent and Lasertec is gaining almost 5 percent, while Sumitomo Realty, GS Yuasa and Nidec are up more than 4 percent each. Osaka Gas, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Tokyo Gas, Otsuka Holdings, Fujikura, Nomura Holdings, Mitsubishi and Hitachi Construction Machinery are advancing almost 4 percent each.

Conversely, Tokyo Electric Power is plummeting more than 10 percent.

In economic news, the value of core machine orders in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 1.7 percent on month in January, the Cabinet Office said on Monday - coming in at 823.8 billion yen. That missed forecasts for a decline of 1.0 percent following the downwardly revised 1.9 percent increase in December (originally 2.7 percent).

On a yearly basis, core machine orders slumped 10.9 percent - but that beat expectations for a fall of 11.2 percent following the 0.7 percent decline in the previous month. For the first quarter of 2024, core machine orders are forecast to rise 4.9 percent on quarter and fall 0.1 percent on year.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the higher 148 yen-range on Monday.

Elsewhere in Asia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Indonesia are lower by between 0.1 and 0.4 percent each, while China, South Korea and Taiwan are up 0.4 percent each.

On Wall Street, stocks moved mostly lower over the course of the trading session on Friday, with traders looking ahead to next week's Federal Reserve meeting. With the downward move, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 closed lower for the third straight day.

The major averages finished the day off their worst levels but still firmly negative. The Nasdaq slumped 155.36 points or 1.0 percent to 15,973.17, the S&P 500 slid 33.39 points or 0.7 percent to 5,117.09 and the Dow fell 190.89 points or 0.5 percent to 38,714.77.

Meanwhile, the major European markets turned in a lackluster performance on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dipped by 0.2 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index ended the day roughly flat.

Crude oil prices dropped on Friday, retreating from multi-month highs, due largely to profit taking after recent strong gains. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down by $0.22 at $81.04 a barrel.

