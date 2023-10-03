ARW Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (Symbol: ARW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $124.23, changing hands as low as $123.98 per share. Arrow Electronics, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARW's low point in its 52 week range is $89.38 per share, with $147.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $124.16.

