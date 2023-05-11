Artesian Resources - (ARTNA) Declares $0.28 Dividend

Artesian Resources - said on May 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.14 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 18, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 19, 2023 will receive the payment on May 26, 2023.

At the current share price of $55.84 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.03%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 266 funds or institutions reporting positions in Artesian Resources -. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARTNA is 0.05%, a decrease of 43.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.48% to 5,068K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.60% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Artesian Resources - is 61.20. The forecasts range from a low of 60.60 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 9.60% from its latest reported closing price of 55.84.

The projected annual revenue for Artesian Resources - is 104MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.12.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 406K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 181K shares, representing an increase of 55.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARTNA by 161.98% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 297K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 319K shares, representing a decrease of 7.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARTNA by 9.72% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 266K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 115K shares, representing an increase of 56.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARTNA by 174.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 249K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 242K shares, representing an increase of 2.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARTNA by 15.71% over the last quarter.

IFRA - iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF holds 238K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 215K shares, representing an increase of 9.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARTNA by 13.93% over the last quarter.

Artesian Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Artesian Resources Corporation operates as a holding company of wholly-owned subsidiaries offering water and wastewater services, and related services, on the Delmarva Peninsula. Artesian Water Company, the principal subsidiary, is the oldest and largest regulated water utility on the Delmarva Peninsula and has been providing water service since 1905. Artesian supplies 8.3 billion gallons of water per year through 1,331 miles of main to over a third of Delawareans.

