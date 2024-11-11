Artemis Boosts Stake in Evoke PLC

888 Holdings (GB:EVOK) has released an update.

Artemis Investment Management LLP has increased its voting rights in Evoke PLC, crossing the 11.65% threshold, as of November 6, 2024. This change reflects a rise from their previous holding of 11.07%, marking a significant move in the investment landscape. Such shifts can influence market perceptions and investor strategies around Evoke PLC’s stock.

