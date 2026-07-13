Artelo Biosciences Reports Positive ART27.13 Data In Neuropathy Model

(RTTNews) - Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company announced encouraging results from nonclinical studies of ART27.13 in paclitaxel-induced peripheral neuropathy, a debilitating side effect of chemotherapy.

Paclitaxel-induced peripheral neuropathy affects up to 60-80% of patients receiving the drug, often limiting treatment adherence and reducing quality of life. In the study, repeated dosing of ART27.13 reduced in pain-related behaviors such as mechanical allodynia and thermal hyperalgesia in both male and female paclitaxel-treated animals, supporting further evaluation of the compound in oncology supportive care settings.

ART27.13 is Artelo's proprietary peripherally restricted cannabinoid receptor agonist, currently in Phase 2 clinical development for cancer-related anorexia cachexia syndrome (CACS). Interim data from the ongoing CAReS trial have shown improvements in body weight, lean body mass and activity levels, and a favorable safety profile at doses up to 1300 µg/day.

"Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy can significantly affect patient quality of life and may limit cancer treatment adherence," said George Warren, Ph.D., lead scientist at Artelo, who presented the findings at the International Cannabinoid Research Society (ICRS) 2026 Annual Symposium recently held in Dijon, France. He noted, that ART27.13 may have broader applications in cancer beyond supportive care CACS, with pain endpoints incorporated into the ongoing CAReS trial to assess whether these nonclinical results translate into clinical benefit.

CACS affects up to 80% of patients with advanced malignancies and is associated with reduced treatment tolerance, diminished physical functioning and poorer outcomes. Currently, there are no FDA-approved therapies for CACS, underscoring the need for new supportive care options.

The company recently implemented 1-for-3 reverse stock split on March 9, 2026.

ARTL is currently trading at $1.04, down 2.81%.

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