BioTech
SPRY

ARS Pharma Gets Positive CHMP Opinion For 1 Mg EURneffy Nasal Spray

February 02, 2026 — 08:36 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPRY) said Monday that the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has issued a positive opinion supporting expanded marketing authorization for EURneffy to include a 1 mg nasal adrenaline spray.

EURneffy 1 mg is proposed for the emergency treatment of allergic reactions due to insect stings or bites, foods, medicinal products and other allergens, as well as idiopathic or exercise-induced anaphylaxis, in children weighing between 15 kg and less than 30 kg.

The opinion builds on the approval of EURneffy 2 mg, which was granted by the European Commission in August 2024 for the emergency treatment of anaphylaxis in adults and children weighing 30 kg or more.

neffy, marketed as EURneffy in Europe and the UK, is commercially available in the U.S. for the emergency treatment of allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, in adults and children weighing at least 33 pounds. In 2025, ALK launched EURneffy 2 mg in selected European countries and the U.K. It has also recently been approved in Japan, China, and Australia, with approvals in Canada expected in early 2026.

Shares of ARS Pharma were up more than 2% in pre-market trading, after closing at $9.99, down 2.25% on Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SPRY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.