Markets

Array Digital Infrastructure Names Anthony Carlson CEO

November 07, 2025 — 08:33 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. (AD), and Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) on Friday announced that it has appointed Anthony Carlson will become the President and Chief Executive Officer of Array on November 16.

The company said that Anthony Carlson will be responsible for overseeing operations and strategic initiatives related to the portfolio of 4,400 owned towers, noncontrolling investment interests in wireless partnerships and retained wireless spectrum.

Carlson most recently served as Senior Director of Growth Marketing Strategy and Execution and has experience working at McKinsey & Company and Samsung Electronics.

Interim President and CEO of Array Doug Chambers will step down on the same date, November 16, however, Chambers will stay with the company as a Senior Advisor until December 9.

In the pre-market trading, Array Digital Infrastructure is 2.75% higher at $49 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.