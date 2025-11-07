Array Digital Infrastructure Names Anthony Carlson CEO

(RTTNews) - Array Digital Infrastructure, Inc. (AD), and Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) on Friday announced that it has appointed Anthony Carlson will become the President and Chief Executive Officer of Array on November 16.

The company said that Anthony Carlson will be responsible for overseeing operations and strategic initiatives related to the portfolio of 4,400 owned towers, noncontrolling investment interests in wireless partnerships and retained wireless spectrum.

Carlson most recently served as Senior Director of Growth Marketing Strategy and Execution and has experience working at McKinsey & Company and Samsung Electronics.

Interim President and CEO of Array Doug Chambers will step down on the same date, November 16, however, Chambers will stay with the company as a Senior Advisor until December 9.

In the pre-market trading, Array Digital Infrastructure is 2.75% higher at $49 on the New York Stock Exchange.

