ARQT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (Symbol: ARQT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.27, changing hands as high as $20.56 per share. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARQT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARQT's low point in its 52 week range is $13.59 per share, with $36.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.34.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.