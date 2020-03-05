ARNC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Arconic Inc (Symbol: ARNC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $27.55, changing hands as low as $27.33 per share. Arconic Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARNC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARNC's low point in its 52 week range is $18.03 per share, with $34.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.48. The ARNC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other metals stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.