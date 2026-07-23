Armstrong World to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. AWI is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2026 results on July 28, before the opening bell.



AWI’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, and missed on two occasions, with the average surprise being 2.9%.

How Are Estimates Placed for AWI Stock?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings per share (EPS) has remained unchanged at $2.33 over the past 60 days. The revised estimate indicates 11.5% year-over-year growth.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Armstrong World Industries, Inc. Quote

The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $458.4 million, indicating an 8% year-over-year rise from $424.6 million.

Factors Likely to Shape AWI’s Q2 Performance

Revenues



Armstrong World’s second-quarter revenues are likely to have benefited from continued pricing discipline, resilient demand in commercial renovation markets and sustained momentum in the Architectural Specialties segment. The Mineral Fiber business is expected to remain supported by favorable Average Unit Value, modest volume growth and improving demand from federal-government customers. Recent acquisitions, including Eventscape, Parallel and Geometrik, are also likely to have contributed incremental revenues.



Commercial activity also remains healthy across transportation, airports, healthcare and data centers. Management highlighted strong Architectural Specialties quoting activity and low-double-digit order growth, providing good visibility into the second half of 2026.



This growth is reflected in contributions from AWI’s two reportable segments: Mineral Fiber, which accounted for approximately 63% of first-quarter 2026 revenues, and Architectural Specialties, which contributed about 37%. For the Mineral Fiber unit, revenues are currently pegged at $282.5 million, up from $267 million reported a year ago. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the Architectural Specialties segment revenues is currently pegged at $176.7 million compared with $157.6 million reported a year ago.



Armstrong World’s innovation initiatives are expected to remain another important growth driver. Continued adoption of PROJECTWORKS and Kanopi should support specification wins, customer engagement and pricing. At the same time, TEMPLOK energy-saving ceiling systems and the company’s expanding portfolio of data-center solutions are positioned to benefit from increasing demand for energy-efficient commercial buildings and AI-driven digital infrastructure. Management expects these initiatives to generate up to 1.5 percentage points of volume growth above underlying market demand in 2026.



Earnings & Margins



Armstrong World’s earnings are expected to benefit from pricing, productivity gains and higher WAVE contributions in the Mineral Fiber segment, supporting its full-year adjusted EBITDA margin target of about 44%. Our model projects second-quarter adjusted EBITDA to rise 7.9% year over year to $166.1 million.



Architectural Specialties margins are also expected to improve sequentially as the one-time tariff impact fades, acquisitions scale and recent growth investments begin to support operating leverage. However, higher raw-material and energy costs, elevated selling expenses, acquisition-integration costs and continued investments in growth initiatives could partially offset these benefits during the quarter.

What the Zacks Model Says for Armstrong World

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Armstrong World this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case here, as you will see below.



AWI’s Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



AWI’s Zacks Rank: The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies in the Zacks Construction sector that, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the quarter to be reported.



Boise Cascade Company BCC has an Earnings ESP of +6.50% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Boise Cascade’s earnings beat estimates in two of the last four quarters, missed on one occasion and met on the remaining occasion, the average surprise being 40.8%. BCC’s earnings for the second quarter of 2026 are expected to decline 25% year over year.



CRH plc CRH currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.08% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



CRH’s earnings beat estimates in two of the last four quarters, missed on one occasion and met on the remaining occasion, the average surprise being 0.7%. CRH’s earnings for the second quarter of 2026 are expected to inch up 1% year over year.



Limbach Holdings, Inc. LMB has an Earnings ESP of +0.26% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



Limbach’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed on the remaining one occasion, the average surprise being 37.3%. LMB’s earnings for the second quarter of 2026 are expected to rise 5.4% year over year.

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Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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