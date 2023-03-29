ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) Declares $0.08 Dividend

ARMOUR Residential REIT said on March 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.08 per share ($0.96 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 17, 2023 will receive the payment on April 27, 2023.

At the current share price of $4.99 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 19.24%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 13.23%, the lowest has been 9.61%, and the highest has been 27.35%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.14 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.45 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.80. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.53%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.13% Upside

As of March 28, 2023, the average one-year price target for ARMOUR Residential REIT is $5.69. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 14.13% from its latest reported closing price of $4.99.

The projected annual revenue for ARMOUR Residential REIT is $199MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 328 funds or institutions reporting positions in ARMOUR Residential REIT. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARR is 0.10%, an increase of 24.13%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.72% to 77,699K shares. The put/call ratio of ARR is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,792K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,334K shares, representing an increase of 14.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARR by 23.58% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 4,398K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,361K shares, representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARR by 12.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,396K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,582K shares, representing an increase of 18.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARR by 31.01% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,756K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,153K shares, representing a decrease of 10.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARR by 4.84% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,405K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,913K shares, representing an increase of 14.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARR by 25.13% over the last quarter.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. invests exclusively in fixed rate residential, adjustable rate and hybrid adjustable rate residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. Government-sponsored enterprises or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association. ARMOUR is externally managed and advised by ARMOUR Capital Management LP, an investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC').

