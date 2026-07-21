Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP) Stock Jumps 12.2%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARMP) shares rallied 12.2% in the last trading session to close at $5.06. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 36.3% loss over the past four weeks.

Armata Pharmaceutical's stock price gained after the company advanced AP-SA02, its investigational bacteriophage therapy for Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, toward a planned phase III superiority study for adjunct treatment of complicated bacteremia caused by methicillin-sensitive S. aureus (MSSA) or methicillin-resistant S. aureus (MRSA) in the second half of 2026. The company submitted the complete phase III protocol and comprehensive responses to all FDA feedback received after its end-of-phase II meeting, addressing clinical, CMC, and regulatory requirements. It also completed four engineering manufacturing runs at its in-house cGMP facility, marking an important phase III readiness milestone. These advancements position Armata to initiate its pivotal phase III study, which is intended to support a future biologics license application for AP-SA02.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.48 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -50%. Revenues are expected to be $0.84 million, down 61.3% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Armata Pharmaceuticals, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on ARMP going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Armata Pharmaceuticals is a member of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. One other stock in the same industry, Niagen Bioscience (NAGE), finished the last trading session 2.7% higher at $3.37. NAGE has returned -6.3% over the past month.

Niagen Bioscience's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.01. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -75%. Niagen Bioscience currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARMP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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