Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Declares $0.20 Dividend

Armada Hoffler Properties said on May 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.78 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 27, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 28, 2023 will receive the payment on July 6, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.66 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.69%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.10%, the lowest has been 3.83%, and the highest has been 7.24%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.69 (n=215).

The current dividend yield is 2.32 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.76. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 442 funds or institutions reporting positions in Armada Hoffler Properties. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AHH is 0.12%, an increase of 12.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.52% to 69,258K shares. The put/call ratio of AHH is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.30% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Armada Hoffler Properties is 14.96. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 28.30% from its latest reported closing price of 11.66.

The projected annual revenue for Armada Hoffler Properties is 225MM, a decrease of 56.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.41.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,019K shares representing 7.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,964K shares, representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AHH by 1.92% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 3,498K shares representing 5.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,407K shares, representing an increase of 2.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AHH by 9.52% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,017K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,066K shares, representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AHH by 2.24% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 2,848K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,792K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AHH by 5.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,118K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,071K shares, representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AHH by 4.62% over the last quarter.

Armada Hoffler Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ('REIT') with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

