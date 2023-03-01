Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Declares $0.19 Dividend

Armada Hoffler Properties said on February 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share ($0.76 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 29, 2023 will receive the payment on April 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.19 per share.

At the current share price of $12.84 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.92%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.08%, the lowest has been 3.83%, and the highest has been 7.24%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.65 (n=215).

The current dividend yield is 1.30 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.55. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.20% Upside

As of March 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Armada Hoffler Properties is $14.54. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $18.38. The average price target represents an increase of 13.20% from its latest reported closing price of $12.84.

The projected annual revenue for Armada Hoffler Properties is $225MM, a decrease of 50.38%. The projected annual EPS is $0.41, a decrease of 56.44%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 441 funds or institutions reporting positions in Armada Hoffler Properties. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AHH is 0.10%, a decrease of 0.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.46% to 68,791K shares. The put/call ratio of AHH is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,019K shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,964K shares, representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AHH by 1.92% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 3,498K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,407K shares, representing an increase of 2.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AHH by 60.54% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,066K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,089K shares, representing a decrease of 0.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AHH by 1.45% over the last quarter.

DCCAX - Delaware Small Cap Core Fund holds 2,792K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,695K shares, representing an increase of 3.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AHH by 7.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,118K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,071K shares, representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AHH by 4.62% over the last quarter.

Armada Hoffler Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ('REIT') with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

