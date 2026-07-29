Ares Capital Corp. Reveals Decline In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) reported earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $171 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $361 million, or $0.52 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Ares Capital Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.47 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.1% to $768 million from $745 million last year.

Ares Capital Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $171 Mln. vs. $361 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.24 vs. $0.52 last year. -Revenue: $768 Mln vs. $745 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.