Markets
ARCC

Ares Capital Corp. Reveals Decline In Q2 Bottom Line

July 29, 2026 — 06:07 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) reported earnings for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $171 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $361 million, or $0.52 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Ares Capital Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.47 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.1% to $768 million from $745 million last year.

Ares Capital Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $171 Mln. vs. $361 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.24 vs. $0.52 last year. -Revenue: $768 Mln vs. $745 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ARCC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.