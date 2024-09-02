Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

Voya Financial in Focus

Headquartered in New York, Voya Financial (VOYA) is a Finance stock that has seen a price change of -2.92% so far this year. The retirement, investment and insurance company is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.45 per share, with a dividend yield of 2.54%. This compares to the Insurance - Life Insurance industry's yield of 1.43% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.54%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.80 is up 45.2% from last year. Over the last 5 years, Voya Financial has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 23.58%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Voya's payout ratio is 20%, which means it paid out 20% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

VOYA is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $8.30 per share, with earnings expected to increase 3.36% from the year ago period.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors have to be mindful of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, VOYA is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).

